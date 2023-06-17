Squash World Cup Final: Preview and how to watch live

After an exhilarating week of squash in Chennai, just two teams remain as Egypt and Malaysia battle to become the first Squash World Cup Champions for 12 years.

The SDAT WSF Squash World Cup, sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Government and supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport in India, has provided no shortage of drama to viewers inside Express Avenue Mall and watching around the world on the Olympic Channel, worldsquash.tv and JioCinema.

The new rules for the 2023 edition, which include gender-balanced teams, fast-paced scoring to 7 points, and sudden death tiebreaks, have led to a thrilling week, helped by huge crowds inside the mall and passionate performances from the eight national federations competing.

Today’s final begins at 14:00 (local time, GMT+5:30), with all the action shown on the Olympic Channel and worldsquash.tv (worldwide) and JioCinema (India only).

In today’s tie, No.4 seeds Malaysia will be hoping that they can top their incredible upset of hosts India in last night’s semi final as they play out a Pool-Stage rematch with the pre-tournament favourites, while Egypt will be hoping for a repeat of the near-complete performance that saw them swat aside a talented Japan team.

On day three of the Pool Stage, Egypt secured a 3-1 victory over Malaysia, with Karim El Hammamy and Aly Abou Eleinen crushing Sai Hung Ong and Darren Pragasam, while Kenzy Ayman edged a tight encounter with Xin Ying Yee.

With two points awarded for wins by first string players compared to one for second string, Malaysia will likely rely on their women’s first string Aira Azman, who has been one of the breakout stars of the World Cup and remains unbeaten. Azman got the better of Fayrouz Aboelkheir in their Pool A match and will be hoping that she can repeat that performance and that her teammates can provide heroics of their own.

Will Egypt defend the title won by Ramy Ashour, Raneem El Welily, Karim Darwish and Mohamed ElShorbagy back in 2011? Or can Malaysia pull off the World Cup’s greatest ever upset?

Playing Order, 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Final

[1] Egypt v [4] Malaysia

1 – Women’s Second String: Kenzy Ayman v Xing Ying Yee

2 – Men’s First String: Aly Abou Eleinen v Darren Pragasam

3 – Women’s First String: Fayrouz Aboelkheir v Aira Azman

4 – Men’s Second String: Karim El Hammamy v Sai Hung Ong