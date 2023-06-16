Squash World Cup: Semi Finals and Playoffs preview

It’s semi finals day and playoffs day at the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai.

Play begins at 10:30 (GMT+5:30) with the 5-8 playoffs, with the semi finals starting at 15:30

Every tie will be shown live and free worldwide on WORLDSQUASH.TV and on the Olympic Channel, while viewers in India can watch on JioCinema.

Read on to find out more about the day’s ties or click here for the full guide to the 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup.

Schedule: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – 5-8 Playoffs: To be played 16 June

10:30 [5] Australia v [6] Hong Kong, China

13:00 [7] South Africa v [8] Colombia

Schedule: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – Semi Finals: To be played 16 June

15:30 [1] Egypt v [3] Japan

18:00 [2] India v [4] Malaysia

10:30 [5] Australia v [6] Hong Kong, China

In the first playoff tie, Australia, who finished third in Pool A, play Hong Kong, China, the bottom side in Pool B.

Australia, who beat Colombia 4-0 on the final day of the Pool Stage, will play with the following order: Nicholas Calvert, Jessica Turnbull, Joseph White, Alex Haydon. Hong Kong, China, will be represented by Chung Yat Long, Heylie Fung, Andes Ling, Toby Tse.

13:00 [7] South Africa v [8] Colombia

The second playoff sees South Africa, who finished third in Pool B, play Colombia, who finished bottom of Pool A. South Africa impressed yesterday as they recorded a seedings upset in beating Hong Kong, China to finish third.

Jean-Pierre Brits will play first for South Africa, followed by Lizelle Muller, Dewald van Niekerk and Hayley Ward. For Colombia, Alfonso Marroquin is the first player, followed by Laura Tovar, Felipe Tovar and Catalina Pelaez.

15:30 [1] Egypt v [3] Japan

In the first Squash World Cup semi final for 12 years, Egypt play Japan for a place in the final.

Defending champions Egypt sailed through the Pool Stage, winning all three of their ties and 11 of their 12 matches and will be hoping to continue that run against a Japan side that came close to upsetting hosts India in the final tie of the Pool Stage yesterday.

In the first match, Karim El Hammamy plays Tomotaka Endo, followed by Fayrouz Aboelkheir v Satomi Watanabe, Aly Abou Eleinen v Ryunosuke Tsukue, with Kenzy Ayman v Akari Midorikawa the final match of the tie.

18:00 [2] India v [4] Malaysia

In the second semi final, hosts India will hope to give the home fans cause for celebration when they play Malaysia for a spot in the final.

It took a superb rescue act from Chennai native Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal last night for the No.2 seeds to top Pool B and their experience will no doubt be vital again today. Malaysia, whose Aira Azman and Xin Ying Yee caused Egypt no end of problems yesterday, will back themselves to spoil the party.

Chennai’s own Abhay Singh is up first for the hosts, taking on Sai Hung Ong. This is followed by Joshna Chinappa v Aira Azman, Saurav Ghosal v Darren Pragasam and Tanvi Khanna v Xin Ying Yee.

