Squash Zimbabwe signs MOU with Bulawayo as part of Sports Economy Initiative

Squash in Zimbabwe is set to grow following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) and the City of Bulawayo.

The MOU, signed as part of the City of Bulawayo Sports Economy Launch and in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Open Squash Championship which was hosted by venues around the city, will see SRAZ and the City of Bulawayo work together to increase the number of sporting opportunities for residents of Bulawayo and beyond.

Besides providing squash-playing opportunities in Bulawayo, it is expected that the initiative will increase levels of participation in all sport from 15% of the local population in 2020 to 27% by 2025, as well as benefit the tourism industry.

Bulawayo is recognised as a hub of sport in Zimbabwe. Besides this year’s Zimbabwe Open Squash Championship and the 2022 Squash Federation of Africa Senior Championship, the city has also hosted a number of major sporting events, including the All Africa Games, international cricket test series’, the Council of Southern Africa Football Association COSAFA Women’s Championship and the African Swimming Confederation Championships.

Speaking on the agreement, Chairman of the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe and Squash Federation of Africa President Lucky Mlilo said: “Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe is delighted to sign this MOU with the City of Bulawayo.

“Bulawayo is a powerhouse of sport in Zimbabwe and beyond and this relationship will further strengthen the growing squash scene here.”

