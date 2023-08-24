fbpx
AfricaAll News

Squash Zimbabwe signs MOU with Bulawayo as part of Sports Economy Initiative

August 24, 2023

Squash in Zimbabwe is set to grow following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) and the City of Bulawayo.

The MOU, signed as part of the City of Bulawayo Sports Economy Launch and in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Open Squash Championship which was hosted by venues around the city, will see SRAZ and the City of Bulawayo work together to increase the number of sporting opportunities for residents of Bulawayo and beyond.

Besides providing squash-playing opportunities in Bulawayo, it is expected that the initiative will increase levels of participation in all sport from 15% of the local population in 2020 to 27% by 2025, as well as benefit the tourism industry.

Bulawayo is recognised as a hub of sport in Zimbabwe. Besides this year’s Zimbabwe Open Squash Championship and the 2022 Squash Federation of Africa Senior Championship, the city has also hosted a number of major sporting events, including the All Africa Games, international cricket test series’, the Council of Southern Africa Football Association COSAFA Women’s Championship and the African Swimming Confederation Championships.

Speaking on the agreement, Chairman of the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe and Squash Federation of Africa President Lucky Mlilo said: “Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe is delighted to sign this MOU with the City of Bulawayo.

“Bulawayo is a powerhouse of sport in Zimbabwe and beyond and this relationship will further strengthen the growing squash scene here.”

The crowd taking in the action in action from the Zimbabwe Open Squash Championship.

Find out more about the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe and the Squash Federation of Africa.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash by following the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramX/TwitterYouTube and LinkedIn

Tags
August 24, 2023

Related Articles

Nantambi Shifah becomes Uganda’s first female WSC accredited coach thanks to online course

May 26, 2023
Egypt's Kenzy Ayman in action on the PSA World Tour

Egypt complete double at Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships

November 10, 2022

SFA President Lucky Mlilo leads Ghana’s first official refereeing course ahead of 2023 African Games

March 22, 2022

Namibia Squash: Talent identification and growth critical for future

February 16, 2022
Back to top button