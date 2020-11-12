All NewsOther NewsWSF

Squash57: Winners of Teuton Shoes Competition Announced

November 12, 2020

The winners of last month’s Squash57 competition have been revealed, with three lucky participants winning a pair of shoes from Teuton – the official shoe partner of the WSF – in collaboration with WSF, Squash Mad and UK Racketball.

To enter, participants had to record a video to entertain and inform viewers about why Squash57 is a ‘lifetime’ sport.

These winners have now been chosen, and you can view the winning entries on the WSF Squash57 YouTube channel.

Tags

Related Articles

US Squash Launch New Website

November 12, 2020
Team Egypt with the 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship Trophy

World Squash Library Presents Men’s World Teams Compendium

November 11, 2020

Squash Player 2020 Issue 3 – Out Now

November 10, 2020
A mock up of the complex

Squash Para Todos Starts Build For Pioneering Outdoor Community Squash Complex

November 9, 2020
Back to top button
Close