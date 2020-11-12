Squash57: Winners of Teuton Shoes Competition Announced

The winners of last month’s Squash57 competition have been revealed, with three lucky participants winning a pair of shoes from Teuton – the official shoe partner of the WSF – in collaboration with WSF, Squash Mad and UK Racketball.

To enter, participants had to record a video to entertain and inform viewers about why Squash57 is a ‘lifetime’ sport.

These winners have now been chosen, and you can view the winning entries on the WSF Squash57 YouTube channel.