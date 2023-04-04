SquashAUS.TV to be powered by WORLDSQUASH.TV

Squash Australia’s broadcast of national events is set to gain an even bigger audience, joining the network of global events being broadcast through WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Squash Australia’s broadcast through SquashAUS.TV will now be powered by the World Squash Federation’s (WSF) video platform.

The first event to be broadcast will be the Australian Junior Open, commencing on Saturday 22 April 2023.

Other events to be streamed live this year are:

Australian National Championships, June 2023

Australian Junior Championships, September-October 2023

Australian Championships, November 2023

“It’s really exciting to announce that Squash Australia’s national events will now be available to a global Squash audience through our partnership with World Squash,” said Robert Donaghue, Squash Australia CEO.

“The ability to broadcast our major events around the world, and also provide our squash community with access to a global catalogue of events, in today’s environment is extremely important and WORLDSQUASH.TV gives us an even greater platform to do just that.”

WSF CEO William added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Squash Australia to help bring their events to a global audience, all for free.

“We’re looking forward to a long-term broadcast relationship that will grow the sport in and out of Australia and make top quality competitions more accessible. My thanks to our close partners Sportall, too, who have built and managed the WORLDSQUASH.TV platform brilliantly.”

WSF launched WORLDSQUASH.TV last year as part of its ambitious plan to raise squash awareness and visibility globally. Since launch, the platform has streamed events from four continents and registered almost 350,000 individual video views from 99 different countries.

The platform is operated in partnership with streaming specialists Sportall, who deliver OTT solutions and services to federations and multiple content owners in the world of sports, and delivers free live events and video-on-demand content to squash fans around the world, at any time and on any device.

In addition to Squash Australia’s national events, WORLDSQUASH.TV streams all events managed by the WSF, as well as feature programs, archives and events from other continental and national affiliated federations.

To register for a free account, go to https://worldsquash.tv/

