Sri Lanka Squash Federation Seeks Head Squash Coach

An exciting employment opportunity has just arisen, as Sri Lanka Squash seeks a qualified individual to fulfil the position of consultant coach for the national team.

Role and Responsibilities

The role represents a key position in Sri Lanka’s Squash Team, for a contracted renewable one-year period.

Sri Lanka Squash and the selected candidate will lead the programme in the preparation of the Sri Lanka team for international tournaments, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World and Asian Championships, and World and Asian Junior Championships.

Profile

The candidate should have:

Extensive international squash knowledge and experience at junior and/or senior levels.

A very good understanding of playing philosophy and principles of training to create a competitive and successful team.

An effective methodology and squash team building experience.

A good understanding of sports science in preparing players for all levels of tournaments.

The ability to create a challenging and competitive training environment for players.

Experience of being a motivator and mentor with good communication and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications

Minimum WSF level 2 or previous experience as a national Head Coach.

Be able to coordinate and communicate with local coaching personnel for grassroots-level programmes

Be able to lead a pool of coaches, physical trainers and nutritionists

Be able to provide progress reports and required documentation and reports

Be technologically savvy or willing to acquire technology skills

Remuneration

The package will be commensurate, inclusive of airfare, accommodation and medical.

For more information, and to apply for the role, visit the Sri Lanka Squash careers site.