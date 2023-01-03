Start the new year with the 2022 Annual from Squash Player Magazine

There’s no better way to start 2023 than with a look back at the best of 2022 in the latest edition of Squash Player, the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation.

France’s Victor Crouin, who broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career, adorns the front cover and is the featured athlete.

Also included in this edition:

EDITORIAL: A look at the year and the Squash Player Magazine expert Panel selects the Award winners.

: Dunlop’s new man and colourful Karakal. ON COURT: Performances of the Month; Round-up; Rankings; Calendar;

