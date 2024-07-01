Stuart Crawford appointed England Squash National Coach

England Squash has announced the appointment of Stuart Crawford to the role of National Coach.

Per a press release by England Squash, as a former professional player and National Coach for Scotland, Crawford has accrued a wealth of experience leading teams and supporting professional players to podium success.

Crawford will join England Squash from the University of Pennsylvania where he has reinvigorated their performance programme, resulting in the men’s team lifting the 2024 College Squash Association national title for the first time in their history and the women’s team achieving a highest national ranking of second during the 2023/24 season.

During Crawford’s time at Scottish Squash between 2010 and 2016, Scotland emerged as one of the strongest nations in Europe, becoming consistent semi-finalists at the Men’s European Team Championships.

As England Squash National Coach, Crawford will be responsible for the Team England performance programme and overseeing the vision for the junior talent and coach education pathways. Crucial to the role will be the creation of a highly effective and supportive performance environment in which English players are empowered to perform to a world-class level and reach the podium at international competitions, including the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Commenting on his appointment, Crawford said: “I’m delighted to be joining England Squash as their new National Coach. I look forward to working with some of the best players and coaches in the world, as well as some up-and-coming players who I’m confident can reach this level with the right guidance and support.

“England have always been one of the strongest nations in world squash and the opportunity to lead their talent and performance programme is incredibly exciting and a huge honour.”

England Squash CEO Mark Williams said: “Throughout the selection process, Stuart impressed us with his enthusiasm for the role and the vision he set out for leading the next chapter of the England Squash talent and performance programme.

“He is incredibly passionate about the sport and I know he will be totally committed to helping support the players.

“I’m really looking forward to Stuart joining the team and working with him to help our junior and senior players achieve their full potential.”

Chris Robertson, Head of Performance Operations said: “Stuart has the knowledge, vision and determination to be an exciting and transformational National Coach for England Squash. His coaching track record is impressive and, with the support of the England Squash staff, players, coaches and wider squash community, I am confident Stuart will lead us to sustained future success.”

Rob Owen, England Squash Olympic Programme Consultant said: “I have followed Stuart’s career closely and have seen him flourish as a coach and achieve considerable success wherever he goes.

“He will be an excellent National Coach and has all the qualities needed to inspire both the current generation and future generations of players in England for the foreseeable future.”

Crawford will take up his role in September.

Find out more about England Squash at englandsquash.com

