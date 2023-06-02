fbpx
Reigning World Junior Champions Rowan Damming (left) of the Netherlands and Amina Orfi (right) of Egypt
Teams announced for 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

June 2, 2023

Young squash stars from 33 national federations will descend on Melbourne, Australia, for next month’s WSF World Junior Championships, following the confirmation of squads.

Between 18-29 July, athletes from all over the world will compete in the WSF World Junior Championships, which will take place at Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) and include junior men’s and women’s individual championships, as well as the junior women’s team championship.

Across the two individual events and the women’s team event, there have been 245 entries.

Hosts Australia, winners of three women’s world junior team championships, as well as boasting five individual winners (three women and two men) will be hoping for a repeat of the last time they hosted the event, in Sydney 1995, when Rachael Grinham, Emma Major, Kate Major and Narelle Tippett lifted the women’s team trophy.

Standing in their way will be formidable opponents, though, with likely top seeds Egypt winners of the last seven women’s junior team championships, which have not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the individuals, the North African nation will be hoping to reclaim the men’s title, with Netherlands’ Rowan Damming ending a run of three consecutive wins for Egypt last year in France, while Amina Orfi will look to secure an 11th consecutive championship for her country by defending her women’s individual title.

Elsewhere, Scotland return to the team event for the first time since 2005.

More information on the WSF World Junior Championships, including draws, schedule, broadcast information and squad lists, will be announced in due course.

For more information on the WSF World Junior Individual and Women’s Team Championships, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash) Facebook and Instagram.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news with the WSF Newsletter.

Men’s Individual Championship Women’s Individual Championship Women’s Team Championship
Australia Australia Australia
Canada Canada Canada
Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei
Colombia Egypt Egypt
Ecuador England England
Egypt France Hong Kong, China
England Germany India
France Hong Kong, China Ireland
Germany India Malaysia
Hong Kong, China Ireland New Zealand
India Japan Scotland
Ireland Korea Singapore
Japan Macau, China South Africa
Kuwait Malaysia USA
Lithuania Malta
Macau, China New Zealand
Malaysia Scotland
Netherlands Singapore
New Zealand South Africa
Pakistan Spain
Papua New Guinea USA
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Switzerland
USA
Zimbabwe
