Teams announced for Chennai Squash World Cup

Nine teams from five continents will contest the relaunched Squash World Cup in June following the final confirmation of places.

From Asia, hosts India will be joined by Japan, Malaysia and Hong Kong, China, with Africa represented by Egypt and South Africa, Europe by England, Oceania by Australia and South America by Colombia.

The Chennai Squash World Cup is an international tournament in which national team squads represented by two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other. The relaunched event will be played in Chennai between 13-17 June 2023, with quarters, semis and final action to be played on a stunning all glass show court inside the Express Avenue Mall.

The 2023 World Cup will be the fourth edition of the tournament, the rules of which have been revamped since the last edition, played in 2011 in Chennai, when an Egypt team comprised of Ramy Ashour, Raneem El Welily and Karim Darwish beat England’s James Willstrop, Jenny Duncalf and Tom Richards in the final.

Further details about the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup, including squads and streaming information, will be released in due course.

2023 Chennai Squash World Cup: Teams

Australia

Colombia

Egypt

England

Hong Kong, China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Africa

2023 Chennai Squash World Cup: Rules

Competition Format: The World Cup will consist of a round robin Pool Stage, followed by a Knockout Stage

The World Cup will consist of a round robin Pool Stage, followed by a Knockout Stage Team Composition: Ties shall be contested by teams of two men and two women.

Ties shall be contested by teams of two men and two women. Playing Order: Woman #2, Man #1, Woman #1, Man #2 OR Man #2, Woman #1, Man #1, Woman #2 by coin toss.

Woman #2, Man #1, Woman #1, Man #2 OR Man #2, Woman #1, Man #1, Woman #2 by coin toss. Match Scoring: All matches will be played to a best of 5 games to 7 points. At 6-6, the game will still be played to 7 points.

All matches will be played to a best of 5 games to 7 points. At 6-6, the game will still be played to 7 points. Tie Scoring: A team will be awarded points for winning a match as follows: Women #1 & Man #1 – 2 points; Woman #2 & Man #2 – 1 point. In the knockout stage, in the event of a draw the winning team will be decided by the greater positive difference between games won and lost in a Tie.

