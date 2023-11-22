Teams begin naming squads for WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship

Teams have begun naming their squads for the WSF Men’s World Team Championship, which is taking place in Tauranga, New Zealand, 11-17 December.

With the squad selection window closing Friday 24 November, a number of teams – including the championship’s most successful team, Australia – have already named their squads for the competition.

This year’s event, which has returned after four years away after the last edition was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, will see 25 teams descend on Tauranga for part of the Festival of Squash following the conclusion of two silver-level events on the PSA World Tour.

Of the 13 teams to have announced their squads so far, six hail from Europe (England, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland and Wales), two from Africa (Nigeria and South Africa), two from Asia (Philippines and Hong Kong, China), two from Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) and two from Pan America (Canada and USA).

For the hosts, former World No.1 Paul Coll leads the team, supported by brothers Lwamba and Temwa Chileshe, and 20-year-old rising star Elijah Thomas.

This year’s competition marks an exciting time for Philippines, with the Asian nation making its event debut this year as Reymark Begornia, Robert Garcia, David Pelino and Jonathan Reyes make national history.

Among the biggest names announced so far include former World No.1 and 2017 individual World Champion Mohamed ElShorbagy. ‘The Beast’, who along with his brother – World No.8 Marwan ElShorbagy – recently switched allegiance to England, where he has lived since turning 15, and will be hoping to follow up the 2011 WSF World Team Championship title he won with Egypt with a gold for his adopted country.

Australia, meanwhile, will be hoping they can spring an upset, with Nick Calvert, Rhys Dowling, Dylan Molinaro and Joseph White all set to make their World Team Championship debuts.

Elsewhere, Ireland – a team on the rise after winning promotion to the top division of the European Team Championship – will be represented by Sam Buckley, Sean Conroy, Oisin Logan and Michael Creaven, while Hong Kong, China will be hoping that Tsz Kwan Lau, Henry Leung, Donald Tang, Chi Him Wong can return them to the medal positions after finishing 11th in 2019.

Squads announced so far

Australia Nick Calvert, Rhys Dowling, Dylan Molinaro, Joseph White Canada David Baillargeon, Salah Eltorgman, Liam Marrison, Brett Schille England Marwan ElShorbagy, Mohamed ElShorbagy, Patrick Rooney, Adrian Waller Germany Raphael Kandra, Yannick Omlor, Valentin Rapp, Simon Rösner Hong Kong, China Tsz Kwan Lau, Henry Leung, Donald Tang, Chi Him Wong Ireland Sam Buckley, Sean Conroy, Michael Creaven, Oisin Logan New Zealand Lwamba Chileshe, Temwa Chileshe, Paul Coll, Elijah Thomas Nigeria Onaopemipo Adegoke, Babatunde Ajagbe, Gabriel Olufunmilayo, Kehinde Samuel Philippines Reymark Begornia, Robert Garcia, David Pelino, Jonathan Reyes Scotland Alan Clyne, Greg Lobban, Alasdair Prott, Rory Stewart South Africa Jean-Pierre Brits, Tristen Worth, Dewald van Niekerk, Tristen Worth Switzerland Robin Gadola, Nicolas Mueller, Dimitri Steinmann, Yannick Wilhelmi USA Timmy Brownell, Andrew Douglas, Shahjahan Khan, Spencer Lovejoy Wales Emyr Evans, Joel Makin, Elliot Morris, Owain Taylor

For the latest news from the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, head to the official tournament website or follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

