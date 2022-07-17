The World Games: Belgium, France and Great Britain through to finals

After an exciting week of squash at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the finalists for The World Games 2022 have been confirmed.

In the women’s draw, top seed Tinne Gilis will face England’s Lucy Beecroft after she beat close friend and 3/4 seed Coline Aumard in straight games, maintaining a superb run of form that has seen her win every game played at The World Games so far.

The Belgian made a strong start to her first game and quickly opened up a 4-0 lead. From here on, she was dominant and lead for the entirety of the match as she closed out an 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 win in 29 minutes.

Afterwards, Gilis said: “I had a little deja vu feeling after my match against Coline today. A month ago, I was her last official match on tour, yet I played her again today.

“I’ve got so much respect for her, she’s such a fighter. She just loves playing for France and would do anything to make her country proud even after her retirement!

“I’m of course very happy to be playing the final in my first World Games experience. I’m playing against my roomie Lucy Beecroft, which will be a good match for sure. It’s the first time for both of us so I’m sure it’s going to be a good battle on court!”

Beecroft, meanwhile, ended the USA’s hopes for a home champion after downing fellow 5/8 seed Haley Mendez in straight games. The World No.54 will go into the final feeling confident having won every match at The World Games without dropping a game.

The men’s final will be an all-French affair after top seed Grégoire Marche downed 5/8 seed Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland in straight games and 3/4 seed Victor Crouin beat Colombian No.2 seed Miguel Rodriguez 3-1.

Marche, who like Gilis and Beecroft has a perfect record at The World Games this year, looked to be going through comfortably after taking the first game 11-8.

Steinmann, however, came back hard in game two. The World No.45 saved two game balls before Marche eventually converted, with the Frenchman taking the second game 13-11 and the third 11-4.

Crouin, meanwhile, was also made to work hard by former World No.4 Rodriguez. The World No.18 took a 2-0 lead before Rodriguez battled back to take the third 11-8.

Crouin was able to find his composure in the fourth game, though, and after seeing one match ball saved, took the win with an 11-9 victory.

Elsewhere, in the plate finals, Colombia’s Laura Tovar beat the Czech Republic’s Anna Serme 3-0, while Hungary’s Balazs Farkas beat the USA’s Christopher Gordon by the same scoreline.

Results: The World Games 2022, Men’s Semi-Final

[1] Grégoire Marche (FRA) bt [5/8] Dimitri Steinmann (SUI) 3-0: 11-8, 13-11, 11-4 (45m)

[3/4] Victor Crouin (FRA) bt [2] Miguel Rodriguez (COL) 3-1: 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9 (68m)

Results: The World Games 2022, Women’s Semi-Final

[1] Tinne Gilis (BEL) bt [3/4] Coline Aumard (FRA) 3-0: 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 (29m)

[5/8] Lucy Beecroft (GBR) bt [5/8] Haley Mendez (USA) 3-0: 11-8, 11-3, 11-6 (24m)

Draw: The World Games 2022, Men’s Final

[1] Grégoire Marche (FRA) v [3/4] Victor Crouin (FRA)

Draw: The World Games 2022, Women’s Final

[1] Tinne Gilis (BEL) v [5/8] Lucy Beecroft (GBR)

The 2022 World Games are being held in Birmingham, USA, between 7-17 July 2022, with the squash tournament being played July 13-17. The event, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, is an international multi-sport competition comprising sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

