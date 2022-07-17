The World Games: finals preview and livestream

It’s finals day at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA, as the last players standing compete for The World Games 2022 title.

The first final, which will be contested by Belgium’s Tinne Gilis and England’s Lucy Beecroft, will begin at 11:30 (GMT-5), following the conclusion of the bronze medal matches between Coline Aumard and Haley Mendez, and Dimitri Steinmann and Miguel Rodriguez.

Read on as we preview today’s matchups (all stats generously provided by Squash Info).

[1] Tinne Gilis (BEL) v [5/8] Lucy Beecroft (ENG)

In the first final, Belgian top seed and World No.13 Tinne Gilis will look to secure Belgium’s first ever squash gold when she faces 5/8 seed and World No.54 Lucy Beecroft of England.

Both players come into the final boasting perfect records at The World Games this year. Gilis has spent just 58 minutes on court having seen off Nikki Todd, Marina Stefanoni and Coline Aumard in straight games, while Beecroft has spent 67 minutes on court after beating Hannah Chukwu, Cheng Nga Ching, Katerina Tycova and Haley Mendez without dropping a game.

While the pair have played three times before, it has been seven years since their last meeting, a 3-1 victory for Gilis in the Dutch U19 Junior Open semi-final.

[1] Grégoire Marche (FRA) v [3/4] Victor Crouin (FRA)

France will be guaranteed a gold medal today when top seed Marche takes on 3/4 seed Crouin. World No.13 Marche has been in impeccable form so far, spending a total of 85 minutes on court after straight-game victories over Rhys Dowling, David Baillargeon and Dimitri Steinmann.

World No.18 Crouin, meanwhile, has spent 130 minutes on court after beating Yannick Wilhelmi, Shahjahan Khan and Miguel Rodriguez.

The pair have met just once previously, with Marche beating Crouin 3-0 in the quarter-finals of last year’s French Nationals.

The 2022 World Games are being held in Birmingham, USA, between 7-17 July 2022, with the squash tournament being played July 13-17. The event, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, is an international multi-sport competition comprising sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

