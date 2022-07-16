The World Games: semi-finals preview

The semi-finals squash at The World Games 2022 are being played today at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA.

There are seven countries represented across the men’s and women’s draws, which will get underway at 15:00 local time (GMT-5) and be played to a best-of-five format.

Those following the event from home can keep up with the scores and results as they happen, including from the plate matches, on the tournament website, while the Olympic Channel will broadcast the final on the 17th.

You can catch up on everything that happened yesterday with our Quarter-Final Roundup.

Read on as we preview today’s matchups (all stats generously provided by Squash Info).

[1] Tinne Gilis (BEL) v [3/4] Coline Aumard (FRA)

Play begins with Belgian top seed Tinne Gilis taking on French 3/4 Coline Aumard. World No.13 Gilis will go into the match feeling confident; the 24-year-old holds a 4-1 record over Aumard and boasts a perfect record in Birmingham, having beaten both Nikki Todd and Marina Stefanoni in straight games.

Aumard, though, can take comfort in her own impressive form in Alabama. The 33-year-old is yet to drop a game after three matches at The World Games 2022, having seen off Celine Walser, Jessica Turnbull and Saskia Beinhard in relative comfort.

[5/8] Haley Mendez (USA) v [5/8] Lucy Beecroft (ENG)

The last American standing, 5/8 seed Haley Mendez, will be hoping she can make history and become the first American to reach the finals of The World Games.

In a first ever meeting, the World No.56 faces England’s 5/8 seed Lucy Beecroft in what promises to be a close match. If Mendez is to progress, she may need to call on her impressive powers of recovery, having come from behind to beat Karina Tyma of Poland in round two and No.2 seed Mélissa Alves of France yesterday.

Beecroft, meanwhile, boasts a perfect record, with the World No.54 beating Hannah Chukwu, Cheng Nga Ching and Katerina Tycova without dropping a game.

[1] Grégoire Marche (FRA) v [5/8] Dimitri Steinmann (SUI)

The first men’s semi-final pits top seed Grégoire Marche against Swiss 5/8 seed and close friend Dimitri Steinmann.

The second French interest left in The World Games, Marche has looked in good form so far in Birmingham. The 32-year-old has impressed in comfortable wins against Rhys Dowling and David Baillargeon and will be confident of extending his 2-0 record against Steinmann.

Steinmann, though, will take heart from his upset yesterday against 3/4 seed Raphael Kandra, as well as strong performances in wins over Valeriy Fedoruk and Ronald Palomino.

[2] Miguel Rodriguez (COL) v [3/4] Victor Crouin (FRA)

The last semi-final of the day sees No.2 seed Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia up against French 3/4 seed Victor Crouin.

Despite both being active players on the PSA World Tour, today represents their first meeting in any format.

Former World No.4 Rodriguez has looked one of the strongest players in the tournament so far, with the ‘Colombian Cannonball’ sweeping aside Jeremías Azaña and Baptiste Masotti in a combined 41 minutes.

Crouin, too, has looked sharp in Birmingham. The World No.18 allowed Yannick Wilhelmi just five points in the second round and came from behind to beat the USA’s Shahjahan Khan in yesterday’s quarter-final.

