The World Squash Federation and SquashLevels partner to deliver the official World Squash Ratings

The World Squash Federation (WSF) and SquashLevels have agreed an exciting new partnership to deliver the official World Squash Ratings.

The SquashLevels rating system can be described as a cross between the golf handicap system and popular multi-sport tracking and performance app, Strava, providing a unified ratings system for all players at every level. They will complement existing national and international rankings by engaging and connecting millions of squash players across the world.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge believes that SquashLevels is an ideal tool to build a truly global squash community, providing the basis for other exciting developments for the sport. “Our recent WSF strategy recognises the need to partner with others who are already doing valuable and innovative work in the sport that can be accelerated via partnership with the WSF.

“To make this a truly global ratings system the other critical partners in this venture are our National Federations, for whom this is a fantastic tool to engage more players in the SquashLevels community. We know how critical the vitality of clubs is to the sport, and we believe this is a valuable tool to generate new energy and an obsessive interest within clubs across the world. This is a tried and tested product which can help to transform our sport. WSF’s mission is to grow the sport, inspire our community and work together. This partnership will help squash achieve that mission.”

SquashLevels Chief Strategic Officer Jethro Binns said: “We are delighted to partner with the WSF, as we see SquashLevels becoming an enormously powerful tool for players, federations and organisations around the world. It’s been our belief for some time that the sport needs a unified method of rating players of all levels, and our system works in partnership with existing results providers to do just that. For organisations, SquashLevels provides an opportunity to communicate directly with their squash playing communities across a platform built specifically for squash.”

SquashLevels is the most advanced rating system in the world. Originally implemented and tested in the UK, using player feedback and behavioural modelling collected and refined over the last 10 years, it gives an incredibly accurate picture of a player’s playing level at any given point in time, calibrated across different regions and countries.

The WSF and SquashLevels will work together, along with National Federations, to formalise the agreement, and implement the partnership over the next six months.

To find out more visit squashlevels.com

