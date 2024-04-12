Three months to go until historic WSF World Junior Squash Championships

There are just three months to go until this year’s WSF World Junior Squash Championships, which are taking place in Houston Squash Club, USA, between 12-23 July.

This year’s championships, which will comprise of an individual and team competition, will feature concurrent men’s and women’s team events for the first time in event history.

At last year’s championships, which took place in Melbourne, Australia, Egypt’s Amina Orfi won her second individual title and led Egypt to victory in the team event, while Hamza Khan ended Pakistan’s 37-year wait for a title in the men’s individual event.

The last edition of the men’s team event took place in Nancy, France in 2022, where England defeated Egypt 2-1.

Find out more about the WSF World Junior Squash Championships at wsfworldjuniors.com.

