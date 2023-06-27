fbpx
Tickets go on sale for 2023 WSF World Junior Championships

June 27, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 WSF World Junior Championships.

The tournament, which is being played at Melbourne Sports Centres, runs from 18-29 July with men’s and women’s individual draws taking place in the first week 18-23 July, followed by the women’s teams event on 24-29 July.

Entry is free until the semi finals. Both the semi-finals and finals are ticketed events, with tickets starting at just $5 (AUD) for juniors and $15 for adults.

A maximum of eight tickets may be purchased for each session.

Simply head to https://www.intix.com.au/org/squash-australia-ltd to lock in your place in Melbourne.

For more information on the WSF World Junior Individual and Women’s Team Championships, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash) Facebook and Instagram.

