Tickets go on sale for Squash Summit 2024

February 22, 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Squash Summit 2024, a two-day networking event covering a range of topics from grassroots participation to the LA28 Olympic Games.

Guest speakers at the event, which will run 3-4 June in Birmingham to coincide with the British Open, include WSF President Zena Wooldridge, PSA CEO Alex Gough, US Squash President and CEO Kevin Klipstein, and  eight-time World Champion Nicol David.

Click here to buy tickets.

Included in a Squash Summit 2024 ticket:

  • Two days of networking with a diverse range of industry leaders and changemakers.
  • Be part of the strategic conversations of our sport that have regional, national, and internationally relevance.
  • Hear about the latest developments and innovations in squash.
  • Breakout rooms for action-based conversations.
  • Tickets included to attend the British Open Squash Championships on both days.
  • Lunch included on both days.
