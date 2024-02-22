Tickets go on sale for Squash Summit 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Squash Summit 2024, a two-day networking event covering a range of topics from grassroots participation to the LA28 Olympic Games.

Guest speakers at the event, which will run 3-4 June in Birmingham to coincide with the British Open, include WSF President Zena Wooldridge, PSA CEO Alex Gough, US Squash President and CEO Kevin Klipstein, and eight-time World Champion Nicol David.

Click here to buy tickets.

Included in a Squash Summit 2024 ticket: