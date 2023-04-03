Tinne Gilis named The World Games Athlete of the Month

Belgium’s Tinne Gilis has been named ‘Athlete of the Month’ by The World Games.

The 25-year-old – who won the women’s singles gold in her event debut at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham – has been enjoying a strong season following her success in Alabama, winning the European Individual Championship and the Squash On Fire Open, as well as reaching the finals of the French Open and the Edinburgh Sports Club Open.

Commenting on the award, Gilis said: “Playing The World Games and representing my country was always something I wanted to do since I was young.

“It was an unbelievable experience playing and winning it for the first time last year and the fact I’ve been chosen for Athlete of the Month makes it extra special!

“I can’t wait for 2025 in Chengdu!”

The World Games is an international multi-sport competition held every four years and comprising sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

