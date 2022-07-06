Tinne Gilis: “Representing Belgium at World Games is a big honour!”

The 2022 World Games gets underway tomorrow and Belgium’s Tinne Gilis can’t wait!

The World No.13, who’ll travel to Birmingham, Alabama, as the top seed, will be hoping to secure her country’s first ever squash gold. The WSF caught up with her to get the full story.

The 2022 World Games will be held in Birmingham, USA, between 7-17 July 2022, with the squash tournament beginning on July 13. The event, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, is an international multi-sport competition comprising sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

