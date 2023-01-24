ToC Women’s Leadership Award & Reception to support women in coaching

Last week, the annual J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions (ToC) Women’s Leadership Award and Reception was held.

The event, which is held every year in conjunction with the ongoing PSA World Tour tournament in New York’s Grand Central Terminal, raises money for good causes and celebrates female leaders in squash.

This year’s award and reception honoured Ashley Bernhard, who has been a leading force in pushing gender parity in squash and has brought the Women’s Leadership Program to life.

Money raised at this year’s award and reception will support the Women In Coaching Fund, which will provide more leadership opportunities in squash to women.

A number of guest speakers shared their insights and experiences with the audience, including: US Squash Director of Women & Girls Squash Narelle Krizek and Ambassador of Monaco to the United Nations H.E. Isabelle Picco.

England No.1 and World No.8 Sarah-Jane Perry was in attendance and said afterwards: “It’s really important for numerous reasons to have more women’s coaches. I think for women in squash you have to see it to believe you can be it. The Women In Coaching Fund is paving the way for a whole future generation of women in coaching.

“There’s so many amazing women out there who will make incredible coaches and can shape the future of our sport- providing that insight that either they’ve had themselves as a player or just could be amazing coaches from their own experiences.

“This new fund is going to be instrumental in making opportunities available for so many more women to get into coaching and go up the ladder of the coaching system.”

