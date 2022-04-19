100 days to go until Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Today marks 100 days to go until the 2022 Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham, England.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will feature 20 sports – including squash – and will take place between Thursday July 28 – Monday August 8, 2022.

Squash – including men’s and women’s singles and men’s, women’s and mixed doubles – joined the Commonwealth Games programme in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 1998 and since then has appeared as a core sport at every subsequent Games.

The squash programme at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held between July 29 – August 8. The squash events will take place alongside hockey at the University of Birmingham, with medals on offer across the men’s singles and doubles, the women’s singles and doubles, and the mixed doubles event.

At the last Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 2018, New Zealand and hosts Australia won two gold medals apiece, with New Zealand winning the women’s singles and women’s doubles events and Australia winning the men’s and mixed doubles, while England’s James Willstrop won the men’s singles.

Overseeing this year’s squash competition will be a diverse group of referees and officials, with seven Commonwealth nations represented amongst the refereeing pool.

In the buildup to this year’s Games, there have been a number of community projects completed with the aim of leaving a positive squash legacy after the Games. These have included an all-glass court inside Birmingham New Street Station, outdoor courts being built on school playgrounds, community roadshows and introductory squash sessions for children.

Speaking earlier, WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, said: “The Commonwealth Games is a unique opportunity for players to showcase their incredible skill and athleticism not only to a large live audience in the main squash arena, but also for squash to reach vast new audiences via the Games’ broadcast across the Commonwealth.

“I am sensing this will be a very special games for squash, with fans keener than ever to support the event and the players, with a number of the top players now based in Birmingham.”

For more information on the 2022 Commonwealth Games, visit squashcommonwealth.com, the competition website or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.