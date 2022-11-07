Top players grow a ‘squashtache’ in support of Movember and PSA Foundation

This November, some of the world’s top squash players are growing their “Squashtache” in support of Movember- a charity focused on supporting Men’s health, and the We Are One Fund– a hardship fund which supports squash players across the globe in financial need.

A number of players are taking part in the Squashtache challenge to raise funds for both these vital causes- the total raised will be spilt 50/50 between Movember and The We Are One Fund.

Players that are involved include former World Champion Mohamed El Shorbagy, Scottish Number One Greg Lobban, World Number Two Paul Coll, World Number 16 Nicholas Mueller, and Squash Legend Gregory Gaultier to name just a few.

They will now be taking part in teams- with each one trying to raise as much as possible for these two fantastic causes.

Causes the campaign is supporting:

Movember is a charity which addresses the health challenges men across the globe face.

A growing number of men – around 10.8M globally – are facing life with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men. And across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 69% of all suicides.

The charity is uniquely placed to address this crisis on a global scale. Movember funds groundbreaking projects all over the world, engaging men where they are to understand what works best and accelerate change.

The We Are One Fund is a player-driven initiative which aims to bring the squash community together by providing relief to PSA players that are in need of urgent financial support.

Originally launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund is continuing to operate as a hardship fund- supporting expenses such as food bills, rent and medical costs.

The fund ensures the professional players we know and love remain safe, healthy and can continue to compete in the sport that we all love during this difficult time!

Support these two fantastic causes on the main fundraising page here.

Follow the campaign through #Squashtache and via PSA Foundation’s social media.