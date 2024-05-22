fbpx
Top squash pros talk mental health

May 22, 2024

Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week, an international campaign that aims to tackle stigma and help people understand and prioritise their and others’ mental health.

As part of this mission, top squash players Lisa Aitken, Amanda Sobhy and Todd Harrity opened up about their own mental health journeys.

Watch their interview videos below or head to psafoundation.com to read the feature interviews.

Lisa Aitken on the importance of reaching out

Amanda Sobhy on dealing with injury

Todd Harrity on changing attitudes towards mental health

