Top squash stars grow Movember ‘Squashtaches’ for charity

Some of the biggest names in squash are growing moustaches for charity as part of campaign to raise money for men’s health charity Movember and the PSA Foundation.

After the success of last year’s campaign, ‘Squashtache’ returns this year, with the goal of raising $15,000 USD.

Paul Coll, who also took part in the campaign last year, said: “I’m going to be growing a sweet Squashtache – it’s going to look fantastic! They are fantastic charities and I really think are doing great things. Whatever you can manage would be greatly appreciated!”

Joining the former World No.1 are some more of the game’s best, including:

-World No.4 Paul Coll

-World No.11 Victor Crouin

-World No.22 Greg Lobban

-World No.35 Raphael Kandra

-World No.46 Charlie Lee

-World No.79 Emyr Evans

-World No.104 Lwamba Chileshe

-Commonwealth Games 3x gold medallist Cameron Pilley

-WSF World Team Championship bronze medallist Peter Creed

-SQUASHTV’s Joey Barrington

To find out more about the ‘Squashtache’ campaign or donate, head to psafoundation.com.

