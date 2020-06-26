Raneem El Welily (right) pictured with Nour El Tayeb (left), Nouran Gohar (centre left) and Nour El Sherbini (centre right) after winning the 2018 WSF Women's World Team Squash Championship
Raneem El Welily (right) pictured with Nour El Tayeb (left), Nouran Gohar (centre left) and Nour El Sherbini (centre right) after winning the 2018 WSF Women's World Team Squash Championship
All NewsEgyptOther NewsPSARegional NewsTop StoriesWSFWSF News

Tributes Pour in For El Welily Following Retirement

June 26, 2020

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following yesterday’s announcement that women’s World No.1 Raneem El Welily has retired from professional squash.

El Welily is regarded as one of the most talented players ever to pick up a squash racket, while she was a trailblazer for Egyptian women, becoming the first female Arab in any sport to hold the World No.1 ranking after ending Nicol David’s nine-year reign atop the World Rankings in 2015.

The 31-year-old was also a major force on the WSF scene too, and was a member of Egypt’s WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship winning side on four occasions: 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Overall, El Welily spent 23 months at World No.1 – including the last 19 months – and captured many of the sport’s biggest titles, such as the 2017 PSA Women’s World Championship, in an 18-year career.

El Welily’s presence at the top of the game will be sorely missed and a number of her fellow players took to social media to react to the news.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Raneem El Welily with the 2017 PSA Women's World Championship trophy

World No.1 Raneem El Welily Announces Immediate Retirement from Squash

June 26, 2020
The 2018 Subbotnik Open in progress at Moscow's Metropolis shopping mall

Public Events Key for Growth of Squash in Russia

June 22, 2020
CitySquash Children Laughing

A Bronx Tale: SquashSkills Explores the Power of Sport in New York City

June 22, 2020
Samantha Teran speaks to the media during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

Samantha Teran on Her New Role as President of ACODEPA’s Athletes Commission

June 12, 2020
Back to top button
Close