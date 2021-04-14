Trophy En Route to Nicol David After Malaysian Wins The World Games GOAT Poll

The trophy for The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time winner is en route to Malaysian squash superstar Nicol David, who finished in first place following a month-long voting process in a poll conducted by the International World Games Association in January.

David beat out Ireland’s tug of war athlete James Kehoe and Ukrainian powerlifter Larysa Soloviova to be crowned as The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time, receiving over 300,000 of the 1,200,000 votes during the competition.

The trophy features an etched image of the eight-time World Champion, who won a trio of gold medals at The World Games in 2005, 2009 and 2013.

The vote took place to mark the 40th anniversary of the first edition of the World Games, which was held in Santa Clara in the United States in 1981.

Speaking at the time, David said: “It’s a huge honour to be nominated by The World Games for the Greatest Athlete of All Time and to gain so much support from everyone in Malaysia and the squash community.

“It came as a surprise to see me amongst these other top athletes and I’m grateful for this… hopefully it can elevate the attention for the future of squash and it’s a proud moment to represent my country and Asia.”

In addition to the trophy, David will receive a diploma and a branded gift from the sponsor of the vote, Protective Life.

The 2022 World Games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama in the United States between July 7-12, 2022.