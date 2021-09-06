Two New Members Join Asian Squash Federation Leadership

There have been two changes in the leadership of the Asian Squash Federation, following Saturday’s AGM.

Two new Vice Presidents, Heo Tae-Sook from Korea and Cyrus Poncha from India, have been elected. They will replace the outgoing Kim Won-Kwan and Debendranath Sarangi, both of whom are retiring after serving as ASF Vice Presidents for 12 and 4 years, respectively.

Meanwhile, David Mui, MH JP and Fayez Abdullah Al-Mutairi have been re-elected as President and Vice President.

“I deeply appreciate the trust and support the member nations gave me in the last eight years. It’s an honour for me to continue to serve and work with all members. It’s been tough for the last two years, but I’m impressed that our member nations have been working hard to keep squash under the spotlight,” Mr. Mui said after the election.

He also paid tribute to his outgoing colleagues and welcomed his new ones, saying: “I’d like to welcome Ms. Heo and Cyrus. Together with Fayez, they will bring new ideas and expertise to the Office. Meanwhile, my gratitude would go to Mr. Kim Won-Kwan and Mr. Debendranath Sarangi, who have retired from their roles as Vice President. Kim, as the VP for 12 years, has brought the Federation harmony and unity, which are the vital Asian squash community’s spirit. I would also like to thank Sarangi for his contribution to the Referee Committee over the past four years. I believe Sarangi will continue to serve the sport successfully as the WSF’s Vice President.”