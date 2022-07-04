Ukraine to compete in World Junior Championships after financial support from France

The Ukrainian Squash Federation (USF) has confirmed that it will be sending players to this year’s World Junior Championships in France, after the French Squash Federation (FFSquash) and the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) agreed to provide funding for six young athletes to attend the championships, which will take place between 11-21 August 2022.

Following the agreement, which will see the CNOSF and FFSquash each provide funding for transportation, accommodation, food and entry fees, Ukraine will be represented by a men’s team in the team championship and four individual entries in the singles event.

The Ukrainian Squash Federation – like countless other institutions in Ukraine – has been greatly impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led France’s governing bodies to seek to aid their entry into squash’s premier international junior competition.

Speaking after the support was confirmed, USF President Yakov Kutkovskyy said: “I am personally and all our team are very thankful for the help, and to the European Federations and players for all the support given to our members around Europe. We feel like a big squash family.”

USF Vice President Alona Ohonesian added: “Thank you from all the squash community and our team for supporting Ukraine on all fronts. It is very important for the Ukrainian people now to understand that we are not alone in the whole world and that we have many friends.

“For us and our athletes, it was also a test of how and where they train or will be able to participate in important tournaments.

“But with such strong support, we will definitely overcome all difficulties!”

Julien Muller, FFSquash President, said: “We believe that sport and squash should unite people and we are therefore delighted to be able to make our modest contribution to Ukraine, thanks to this support.”

WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, concluded: “This is a heart-warming act of generosity and compassion from our French hosts which is greatly appreciated by the squash community.

“The opportunity to represent your country in a World Junior Championship is a very special experience, even more so for these young talented Ukrainians to make it to this year’s Championship and represent their country with pride. I wish them every success and I’m sure they will make many new friends during their stay in Nancy.”

Joining the six Ukrainian players at the tournament will be two more of their compatriots, with referees Serhii Dakhovnik and Iana Kovalska set to join the 15 other officials in Nancy.

USF entrants:

Tea m Championship

Volodymur Anisimov

Timofii Radionov

Dimitriy Shcherbakov

Maxim Tokar

Individual Championship

Timofii Radionov

Dimitriy Shcherbakov

Milena Velychko

Sofiia Zrazhevska

The 2022 WSF World Junior Squash Championships will be hosted in the French city of Nancy between 11-21 August 2022 and will feature a junior men’s and women’s individual event and a men’s team event.

