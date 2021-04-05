Upsets Continue in the Australian Junior Open Finals

It was the finals of the singles event at the Australian Junior Open today at the Devonport Squash Centre in Tasmania as upsets across the age groups kept surprising the spectators.

The day started off with the Under 13 boys’ semi-finals resulting in a final match-up between first seed Marcus Wang and fourth seed Kasper Cheung. Marcus had two hard-fought five gamers today that both resulted in a 12-10 result in the final game. The final saw Kasper put Marcus to the test, but in the end Marcus was able to hold on and take the Under 13 Boys title, winning 4-11, 11-7, 4-11, 13-11, 12-10 in 35 minutes.

The Under 17 Girls final saw second seed Shona Coxsedge defeat first seed Courtney Scholtz in an exciting four gamer. Their matchup in the round robin saw Scholtz seal the win over Coxsedge and Scholtz had her sights set on defeating Coxsedge again. However, Coxsedge found her footing and was able to take control of the final and claim the Under 17 Girls title, winning 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 in 25 minutes.

The Under 17 Boys final also saw second seed Harvey Allan defeat first seed, Kenneth Lamb. The two boys had a close encounter to start the match in a pair of lengthy games. In the end, Harvey was able to run away with the lead and obtain the Under 17 Boys title, winning 12-10, 12-10, 11-6 in 33 minutes.

In the Under 19 Girls final, fourth seed Erin Classen continued her fine form against second seed Sze Yu Lee. Classen took to the court with confidence to capture the Under 19 Girls trophy, winning 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 in 25 minutes.

The full draws and results can be found on SportyHQ.

U19 Boys

Winner: Oscar Curtis (WA)

Runner-Up: Dylan Classen (WA)

Third: Remi Young (WA)

U17 Boys

Winner: Harvey Allan (VIC)

Runner-Up: Kenneth Lamb (NSW)

Third: Connor Hayes (VIC)

U15 Boys

Winner: Aryan Madan (SA)

Runner-Up: Pranay Bhutani (VIC)

Third: Darcy Hayes (VIC)

U13 Boys

Winner: Marcus Wang (NSW)

Runner-Up: Kasper Cheung (NSW)

Third: Michael Lawrence (QLD)

U11 Boys

Winner: Thomas Wang (NSW)

Runner-Up: Kieran Willathgamuwa (NSW)

U19 Girls

Winner: Erin Classen (WA)

Runner-Up: Sze Yu Lee (NSW)

Third: Maggie Goodman (NSW)

U17 Girls

Winner: Shona Coxsedge (QLD)

Runner-Up: Courtney Scholtz (VIC)

Third: Caitlin Pratt (WA)

U15 Girls

Winner: Hannah Slyth (WA)

Runner-Up: Amelie Guziak (VIC)

Third: Joanne Joseph (VIC)

U13 Girls

Winner: Hala Hegazy (VIC)

Runner-Up: Maeghan Wang (NSW)

Third: Tina Ma (VIC)

U11 Girls

Winner: Elizabeth Wang (NSW)

Runner-Up: Karissa Cheung (NSW)

Novice

Winner: Alex Norton (TAS)

Runner-Up: Ruby Atkins (TAS)

Third: Karissa Cheung (NSW)