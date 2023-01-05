US Squash and Girls Inc. to provide squash opportunities to 3,000 girls

This article has been adapted from one first published by US Squash.

US Squash and Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey (GIGPHSNJ) have partnered to provide 3,000 girls the opportunity to learn the sport of squash at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia.

The partnership began with an introductory Open House on December 28, during which nearly 100 participants of the programme were introduced to the sport and opportunities for engagement over the coming season.

Beginning in January, regular clinics are being offered for Girls Inc. participants, and in May, Girls Inc. will host its inspirational Health & Wellness Marathon at the Specter Center integrating squash with other sports and activities. In the coming year, Girls Inc. and US Squash will also collaborate on summer camp programming and internships through the Work Ready programme.

“This is an incredible opportunity to introduce hundreds of girls to a life-long sport and all of the health and wellness benefits that come with it,” said Narelle Krizek, US Squash Director of Women & Girls Squash.

“We are excited to work with such a strong and established partner in Girls Inc. who share our goal of creating safe, diverse, and welcoming environments for girls to play, learn, and have fun together.”

Girls Inc. encompasses a network of local nonprofit organisations that serve girls ages 5-18 at more than 1,500 sites in 350 cities across the United States and Canada.

The organisation uses evidence-based programming delivered by trained professionals who focus on the development of the whole girl, supporting, mentoring, and guiding girls in an affirming, pro-girl environment.

Through the organisation’s programmes and partners, girls and young women learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to navigate the challenges they face.

“We are excited to partner with US Squash to introduce our participants to a sport that supports our goal of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold through health and wellness, academic enrichment and life skills instruction,” said Dena Herrin, Executive Director of GIGPHSNJ.

“This partnership is a natural extension of the welcoming, engaging, safe space that is Girls Inc.”

Find out more about US Squash.

