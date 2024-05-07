US Squash and National Squash League form strategic partnership

US Squash, the national governing body for the sport of squash in the United States, and the National Squash League (NSL), a new team and city-based league similar to other major league sports in the United States, have formed a strategic partnership to grow the sport of squash in the United States.

The partnership will see the two organisations share resources in pursuit of the common goals of increasing the number of players and viewership for the sport of squash.

The NSL—formed in part by American professionals Timmy Brownell and Spencer Lovejoy—employs a 3 vs 3 team match format with substitutions and power players over three periods of timed squash. The NSL held its inaugural draft in February to determine the league’s six teams: Derby City Colts, Atlanta Tornados, Chicago Grizzlies, Newport Dragons, New York City Knights and Nashville Crushers.

The inaugural NSL season will feature six matches, April 27-June 8, which will culminate in the NSL Finals held at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center Friday, June 21.

“I’m impressed with the initiative Timmy and Spencer have taken in this start-up league,” said Kevin Klipstein, US Squash President & CEO. “It’s a fun, entertaining way to engage current players and introduce new people to the sport. The NSL is also an exciting new way for the squash community to get engaged. We’re looking forward to supporting their development.”

“We appreciate the support from US Squash and hope to deliver an exciting new brand of Squash, which will engage current squash fans and bring new fans to the sport,” Fernando Valdizan, NSL Commissioner and Co-Owner said.

For more information on the NSL and its upcoming matches, visit nslsport.com.

