US Squash Launch New Website

US Squash have unveiled their new website – www.ussquash.org – promising a cleaner presentation, fresh content and superior integration with Club Locker.

Speaking following the launch of the new site, US Squash President & CEO, Kevin Klipstein, said: “In the last decade we have worked hard to innovate in the sport and build core infrastructure needed to serve our membership, the broader community and to deliver against our priorities. We believe our online presence reflects this effort and makes the benefits of membership that much more valued.

“The one constant in life is change, and we embrace the continual need to evolve as an organisation and sport. What won’t change is US Squash’s commitment to lead the community towards the vision of people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds across the country enjoying squash, playing the game with a positive spirit, and participating in programs that foster camaraderie, facilitate competition and encourage healthy lifestyles.

“We hope you enjoy the new website and will join us in support our efforts in whatever way possible, whether through membership, a donation, or the contribution of your time serving as a volunteer in some capacity as we continue this journey together.”

