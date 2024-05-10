US Squash launches U.S. Squash Foundation

US Squash, the national governing body for squash in the U.S. and a member of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), yesterday announced the launch of the U.S. Squash Foundation.

The Foundation is anchored upon its mission to drive the most important initiatives for the growth of squash in the United States.

Long in consideration, the Foundation’s launch signifies a strategic expansion for US Squash towards its mission, while providing the sport a United States-based and mission-driven philanthropic organization solely focused on growing squash.

The Foundation also allows US Squash to properly engage and recognize the sport’s most generous benefactors while collaboratively ensuring a strong and sustainable financial foundation for the governing body.

The inaugural four core initiatives of the Foundation are:

Develop courts that can be easily and inexpensively installed in schools, public parks and indoor and outdoor public spaces. Expand scholastic, collegiate and community squash programs nationally. Provide national coaching and training programs to support America’s best squash players in becoming world and Olympic champions. Advance the “Squash United Fund”, a unified funding resource to facilitate collaboration and mutual support of all U.S.-based organizations dedicated to the growth and vitality of squash.

Marshall Pagon, the U.S. Squash Foundation’s inaugural Chair and former Chair of US Squash, commented: “The recent successful conclusion of the campaign to secure the inclusion of squash in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles culminates a fifteen-year period of significant achievement for US Squash.

“The launch of the U.S. Squash Foundation is the logical next step representing the opening of a new chapter in the development of our sport and its national governing body – the creation of a foundation whose purpose is to serve as an inclusive “big tent” to support squash organizations and initiatives in attacking our sport’s most important strategic priorities.”

“US Squash has driven squash’s growth trajectory with increased player participation, a national center in the Arlen Specter US Squash Center and Olympic inclusion in the LA28 Games,” said Ned Edwards, US Squash Hall of Famer, who will serve as the inaugural Executive Director of the Foundation. “Now, the U.S. Squash Foundation is the next crucial step to ensure squash has a strong position alongside other burgeoning sports for many years to come.”

For more information on the U.S. Squash Foundation and how to support, please visit www.ussquashfoundation.org.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV