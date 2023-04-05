US Squash to host women-only coaching courses in May and June

This story first appeared on ussquash.org

US Squash has announced its first series of women-only coaching courses to to be held in May and June at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia.

Led by Linda Elriani, US Squash’s Senior Director of Professional Development and Coaching, the courses were designed for women only in an effort to bring more women into teaching professional roles. Increasing the number of positive female coaching role models is an important piece of expanding the number of women and girls in the sport as US Squash drives towards gender parity in participation.

The initial courses will be a Start Squash Coaching Certification Course, May 7, and a Level 1 Coaching Certification Course, June 23-25. To register and for more information visit ussquash.org/coach-certification.

“Hosting a series of coaching certification courses specifically for women is an important milestone,” said Narelle Krizek, US Squash Director of Women & Girls.

“Having more female coaches for women and girls to look up to helps make them feel welcome in the sport and more likely to continue as active members of the squash community.”

US Squash is grateful for support from the PSA Foundation for providing grant funding to support the attendance of aspiring women coaches and teaching professionals.

For questions or to apply for a grant to attend either of the coaching certification courses at a discounted rate, please contact coaching@ussquash.org.

