USA and Colombia win team golds at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

USA and Colombia capped an excellent Santiago 2023 Pan American Games with gold medals in the women’s and men’s team championships, respectively.

In the women’s event, Olivia Fiechter – winner of the singles event earlier this week – gave her side the ideal start with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nicole Bunyan.

In a competitive clash between Amanda Sobhy and Hollie Naughton, it was the US No.1 who was able to win the key battles, securing an 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 victory to secure a third gold medal for USA after Fiechter’s singlees gold and the mixed doubles gold won by Olivia Clyne and Timothy Brownell.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Women’s Team Final

[1] USA 2-0 [2] Canada

Olivia Fiechter bt Nicole Bunyan 3-0: 11-7, 11-3, 11-7 (31m)

Amanda Sobhy bt Hollie Naughton 3-0: 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 (31m)

Olivia Clyne v Nikki Todd (match withdrawn)

Meanwhile, in the men’s event, Colombia also won their third gold medal.

Juan Camilo Vargas started strongly for the 2019 runners up, with the 29-year-old stifling a comeback from Jeremías Azaña with an 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, 11-4 win.

In an epic match between first strings Miguel Rodriguez and Leandro Romiglio, the Argentinian made a rapid start as he looked to pull his team level, with Romiglio racing into a 2-0 lead after 11-7, 11-4 wins.

Rodriguez – part of the Colombia team that upset Canada in the 2007 final – however, fought back brilliantly, levelling the match with 11-7, 11-6 wins to force a fifth game.

In the fifth game, ‘the Colombian Cannonball,’ so often his country’s talisman, was at his very best, blowing away Romiglio 11-3 to bring the 91-minute-marathon to a close and deliver the title.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Men’s Team Final

[1] Colombia 2-0 [3/4] Argentina

Juan Camilo Vargas bt Jeremías Azaña 3-1: 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, 11-4 (57m)

Miguel Rodriguez bt Leandro Romiglio 3-2: 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-3 (91m)

Ronald Palomino v Robertino Pezzota (match withdrawn).

