USA v Canada and Colombia v Argentina in team finals at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

Argentina stunned No.2 seeds Peru to reach the final of the men’s team event at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Championship, where they will meet top seeds Colombia.

Meanwhile, the women’s gold medal match will be contested by top two seeds USA and Canada for the third event in succession after they dispatched Barbados and Colombia, respectively.

Argentina, who had not reached the final since 1995, were indebted to Jeremías Azaña and Roberto Pezzota, who secured the with for the [3/4] seeds with wins over Alonso Escudero and Rafael Gálvez either side of a Leandro Romiglio defeat to Diego Elias.

Colombia, runners up in 2019, proved too strong for unseeded Canada, who had earlier taken down [3/4] seeds USA, with Juan Camilo Vargas. and Miguel Rodriguez delivering the 2-0 win with straightforward victories over George Crowne and David Baillargeon.

In the women’s event, USA and Canada were in top form. USA’s Olivia Fiechter, winner of the singles championship, cruised past Margot Prow in 20 minutes, with Amanda Sobhy then beating Meagan Best one minute quicker to send the USA – who are targeting three consecutive women’s team titles – past Barbados.

Canada, too, put in a strong showing, with both Nicole Bunyan and Hollie Naughton coming from behind as they got the better of doubles gold medallist pair Lucia Bautista and Laura Tovar, with Nikki Todd then beating Catalina Pelaez in the best-of-three dead rubber.

The finals take place concurrently at 10:00 (GMT-3) and will be streamed for free on Pan Am Sports Channel.

