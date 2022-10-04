Victoria stages star-studded celebrity match for World Squash Day

Squash and Racketball Victoria are holding a special Celebrity Squash Challenge to celebrate World Squash Day – the biggest global grassroots celebration of the sport – at Melbourne Squash and Aquatic Centre in Albert Park.

Karl Mayne, General Manager of Squash Victoria, said: “After a difficult few years for the sport [in Australia, once the game’s dominant country], we hope the day will bring joy to our community and help raise the profile of the game, one that was much loved by Australians during the 70s-90s, and we are committed to returning its position as one of the premier sports in Australian culture.”

The event will run from 11am to 3pm on October 15 and will feature:

Comedian and TV personality Dave Hughes

Celebrity Masterchef George Calombaris

Australian Cricketer and Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey

Olympic badminton player Gronya Sommerville

Former AFL player and mental health advocate Mark Eustice

3AW Weekend Breakfast presenter Darren James

House of Representative member Peta Murphy MP

Hughes, from Warrnambool, Victoria, said: “I’m very excited about World Squash Day. I’m going to give the likes of George Calombaris a lesson in high-level sport!”

Also in attendance will be some of the biggest names in squash, including:

Five-time World Open winner Sarah Fitz-Gerald AM

Former World Champion Cassie Thomas

World #27 and England #3 squash player Adrian Waller

Australian #1 and World #89 squash player Rex Hedrick

Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue is lined up to take the court against former Australian Test cricketer David Hussey, now coach to Melbourne Stars, and said: “I am looking forward to celebrating World Squash Day in Melbourne at the Celebrity Challenge.

“It will be a great opportunity to share the court with celebrities who share our passion for squash and help continue to raise the profile of the sport.”

World Squash Day founder Alan Thatcher added: “It looks like being a truly fantastic day, and one which will help to raise the profile of squash Down Under.

“A huge well done to Karl and his team at Squash Victoria for making it happen.”

“Exciting events are taking place all over the globe to encourage a new generation of players and to raise the profile of the sport.”

World Squash Day, a global celebration of the sport held on October 15, is endorsed by the World Squash Federation and the PSA Foundation. It is the world’s biggest promotional platform for grassroots squash and is celebrating its 21st year of operation.

Further information from Alan Thatcher at alan@squashmad.com

World Squash Day website: www.worldsquashday.net