Voting opens for Athlete of the Year as Egypt’s Orfi targets place in final

The polls have opened for The World Games Athlete of the Year poll, with Egyptian teen squash star Amina Orfi among the contenders for the prize.

Polls are now open, with members of the public able to vote once every 24 hours. For a vote to register, a vote must be cast for both a first-choice and second-choice candidate. The vote for the first-choice candidate will count as double.

Click here to vote for Amina Orfi for The World Games Athlete of the Year.

At just 16 years of age, Orfi is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the game and enjoyed a breakout year in 2023 on the junior and professional circuit that has led to a rapid rise to World No.16.

Orfi’s achievements in 2023 include:

Winning the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship

Leading Egypt to the WSF World Junior Team Championship title

Reaching the last 16 of the World Championship, the quarter-final of the US Open and the last 16 in both the Qatar Classic and Hong Kong Squash Open

Reaching two Bronze-level finals on the PSA World Tour

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association, organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

Last year, France’s Victor Crouin finished eighth out 23, just three votes short of seventh place.

In 2020, Malaysian squash legend Nicol David was voted TWG Greatest Athlete of All Time.

Voting rules

From Monday 22nd January at 12.00 GMT, only the 10 highest-ranked candidates at that time will continue in the race, and these candidates will then re-start with 0 votes. Voting ends at 12.00 GMT on Wednesday 31st January.

You can cast your votes once every 24 hours. Each time you vote, you choose two candidates; two votes go to your first-choice candidate and one vote goes to a second-choice candidate. A vote given to one candidate only will not be registered. You can of course change your choice from day to day – but most voters prioritise their favourite by making that candidate their first choice every day.