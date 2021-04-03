WA siblings cause a stir at the Australian Junior Open

The Australian Junior Open continued today at the Devonport Squash Centre in Tasmania, with semi-final upsets to intrigue the local crowds from WA siblings, Erin and Dylan Classen.

The upset of the day came from the Under 19 Girls semi-final with No.4 seed Erin Classen defeating No.1 seed Maggie Goodman. Classen looked to have an easy run against Goodman as she came out strong, however, Goodman wasn’t going to make it easy and the top seed appeared to have the match wrapped up as the fourth game saw Classen face two match balls.

However, Classen managed to save the fourth game and came back to win the match and will now face Sze Yu Lee in tomorrow’s final, the result was 11-2, 7-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7 in 48 minutes.

The Under 19 Boys semi-final saw fourth seed Dylan Classen take on second seed Remi Young. Classen came out firing with an 11-2 lead against Young, but Young pushed back to bring the score to 1-1. Classen managed to outplay his opponent in the third and fourth games though progresses to tomorrow’s Under 19 Boys final against Oscar Curtis after winning with a result of 11-2, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7.

In the Under 17 Boys semi-final, second seed Harvey Allan took on third seed Connor Hayes.

Hayes managed to pull ahead and gained a 2-0 lead over his opponent, but in the end he ran out of steam and Allan was able to take control of the match, winning 8-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 in 45 minutes. Allan will face Kenneth Lamb in tomorrow’s final.