Watanabe hopes Olympic inclusion can provide big boost for squash in Japan

Satomi Watanabe is one of Asia’s top players, with the 24-year-old a bronze medallist at last month’s Asian Games and rising to World No.16 in this week’s PSA World Rankings.

In the latest episode of the PSA Foundation’s More Than Just A Ranking series, the Japan No.1 opens up about leaving her home country aged just 12 to pursue her squash dream, the tough decisions the COVID-19 Pandemic forced upon her, and why she thinks that squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games could prove to be a major catalyst for the sport’s growth in Japan.

Keep up with the latest in World Squash news by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).