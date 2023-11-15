fbpx
Watanabe in action at the Hangzhou Asian Games
Watanabe hopes Olympic inclusion can provide big boost for squash in Japan

November 15, 2023

Satomi Watanabe is one of Asia’s top players, with the 24-year-old a bronze medallist at last month’s Asian Games and rising to World No.16 in this week’s PSA World Rankings.

In the latest episode of the PSA Foundation’s More Than Just A Ranking series, the Japan No.1 opens up about leaving her home country aged just 12 to pursue her squash dream, the tough decisions the COVID-19 Pandemic forced upon her, and why she thinks that squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games could prove to be a major catalyst for the sport’s growth in Japan.

