Watch: BBC on Importance of Kent Open

As squash continues to attract increased global media coverage, competitors at the Colin Payne Kent Open in Tunbridge Wells, England, found themselves the centre of a BBC feature on the sport’s growth and gender equality.

Find out what tournament director and World Squash Day founder Alan Thatcher and top-seeded siblings Torrie and Curtis Malik had to say about the direction of the game, the impact of Colin Payne, and the importance of the Open as a springboard for future talents.

Here’s a feature on the Colin Payne Kent Open 2021, courtesy of BBC South East News Today. Thank you to Alan Thatcher for organising this awesome event, and of course to title sponsor Jonny Oversby-Powell Posted by Tunbridge Wells Squash Rackets Club on Friday, 17 December 2021

