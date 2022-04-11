fbpx
Glasgow 09/04/2022: Action from the 2022 WSF World Doubles, Glasgow
Watch: Championship Balls and Reactions from the 2022 World Doubles finals

April 11, 2022

It was a thrilling day at the finals of the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch the moment history was made as India won their first and second ever world titles in a matter of hours, while England ended a 25-year-wait for title.

Catch up on the championship balls and hear the players’ reactions below.

You can also watch full replays of any of the matches from the 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships right here.

