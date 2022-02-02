Watch: Diving Explained

fbpx
February 2, 2022

In a World Squash Officiating (WSO) video, PSA Referee & Refereeing Director Lee Drew explains the rules behind one of squash’s most exciting plays: the dive!

WSO was jointly launched by the WSF and PSA as an online education and appraisal portal designed to standardise officiating qualifications worldwide.

Anyone wishing to improve their knowledge of the sport can access a host of resources such as in-depth articles and presentations on rules as well as a comprehensive video library from the SQUASHTV archives which explains previous decisions made by referees on the PSA World Tour.

Learn more about WSO.

