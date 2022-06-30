fbpx
Watch: Gregoire Marche on 2022 World Games

June 30, 2022

With just one week to go until the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, excitement is rising amongst the athletes.

WSF media caught up with 2017 runner up and World No.13 Gregoire Marche to talk everything World Games!

The 2022 World Games will be held in Birmingham, USA, between 7-17 July 2022. The event, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, is an international multi-sport competition comprising sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games.

Click here to buy tickets for squash at the 2022 World Games.

For more information on The World Games 2022, visit the competition website or follow on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news by following the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash), Facebook and Instagram, or by subscribing to the WSF Newsletter.

