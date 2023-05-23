Watch – Saurav Ghosal: Squash World Cup “pressure is a privilege”

There are just three weeks to go until the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup!

In an interview with World Squash media, Indian No.1 and 2022 Commonwealth bronze medalist Saurav Ghosal talks about what it means to India to be hosting the World Cup, the growth of Chennai as a squash city, and why the pressure of competing on home soil is a privilege.

