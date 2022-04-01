fbpx
Greg Lobban won the 2016 men's doubles title with Alan Clyne
All News

Watch: Scotland’s Greg Lobban talks Glasgow Doubles

April 1, 2022

We caught up with Scotland’s 2016 men’s doubles champion Greg Lobban, who talks everything Glasgow Doubles, including: the tactics, court dynamics, the not-so-obvious differences with singles, and what travelling fans can expect from Scotland!

The WSF World Double Championships are being held in Glasgow, Scotland, for the first time. The tournament, in which Member National Federations can enter up to two teams in each category (men’s, women’s and mixed, with each team consisting of two players), will be played 5-9 April in Scotstoun.

For more information on the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships, and to buy tickets, visit the tournament website or follow the WSF on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news with the WSF Newsletter.

Tags
April 1, 2022

Related Articles

Squash doubles stars reflect on pride of being selected for Glasgow 2022

March 30, 2022

Squads Announced for Glasgow’s WSF World Doubles

March 23, 2022

Meet Chan Sin Yuk: The future of Hong Kong Squash aiming for the game’s summit

March 8, 2022

Fifteen Nations Set To Compete for WSF World Doubles Titles in April

February 24, 2022
Back to top button