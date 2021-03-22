Watch the 2021 WSF Coaching Webinar Now

The 2021 WSF Coaching Webinar took place over the weekend when some of the most renowned squash coaches in the world presented to hundreds of coaches online.

The webinar started with an introduction from World Squash Chief Executive William Louis-Marie, before an opening speech from WSF Vice President Sarah Fitz-Gerald.

Jesse Engelbrecht then spoke about the imminent launch of the WSF & SquashSkills Foundation Coaching Course, before World Squash Officiating Director Roy Gingell spoke about the new platform designed to standardise officiating qualifications worldwide.

Ronny Vlassaks – one of Europe’s leading coaches who has had the likes of Germany’s Simon Rösner and Belgian sisters Nele and Tinne Gilis under his tutelage – did a session on video analysis, before Engelbrecht returned to talk viewers through the mental game.

The conference then ended with a closing speech from WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

Watch the whole webinar below:-