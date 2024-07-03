fbpx
Watch the Asian Squash Doubles Championship live on WORLDSQUASH.TV

July 3, 2024

The Asian Squash Doubles Championship gets underway tomorrow in Johor, Malaysia, with action taking place in the Arena Emas from 4-7 July.

The championship will feature three events: a men’s doubles event, a women’s doubles event and a mixed doubles event, with seven national federations represented across the events.

All of the action in Johor will be streamed for free on WORLSQUASH.TV, the free streaming platform of the World Squash Federation.

In the men’s event, Indian duo Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have been named top seeds, while sisters Aifa and Aira Azman are the top seeds in the women’s event and Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong, China are the top seeds in the mixed doubles event.

Competing National Federations, 2024 Asian Squash Doubles Championship

Men’s Doubles Women’s Doubles Mixed Doubles
[1] India [1] Malaysia A [1] Hong Kong A
[2] Malaysia [2] Malaysia B [2] Hong Kong B
[3] Hong Kong, China A [3] Hong Kong, China A [3] India
[4] Hong Kong, China B [4] Hong Kong, China B [4] Malaysia A
[5] Malaysia [5] India [5] Malaysia B
[6] Japan [6] Japan [6] Malaysia C
[7] Philippines [7] Philippines [7] Hong Kong, China
[8] Singapore [8] Singapore [8] Philippines A
[9] Japan [9] Indonesia [9] Japan A
[10] Indonesia [10] Japan B
[11] Singapore A
[12] Singapore B
[13] Philippines B
[14] Indonesia A
[15] Indonesia B

Click here to view the squads and seedings for the Asian Doubles Championships and click here to view the draw, results and schedule for the 2024 Asian Doubles Championship.

July 3, 2024

