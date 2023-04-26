Watch the ESF European Team Championships live on WORLDSQUASH.TV

The ESF European Team Division 1 & 2 Squash Championships will be held 26.-29.4.2023 in Helsinki, with glass and second court action from Pitäjänmäki streamed live and free on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

The show court of the event, meanwhile, is in Pasila on the Cultural Square of the Mall of Tripla and will be shown on PSA’s SQUASH.TV.

With approximately 200 players descending on Finland for the championships, there’ll be plenty of thrilling action to see from some of the world’s best players, including former World No.1 and 2017 World Champion Mohamed ElShorbagy, who is representing England for the first time in an ESF Championship since switching allegiance from Egypt.

Find out more at www.squashetc2023.fi/en/

Tickets are available at www.tiketti.fi.

Schedule and results